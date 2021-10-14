Christopher A. Wright Sells 15,900 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $219,897.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 157.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after buying an additional 406,552 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 110,304.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 24,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 68.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 89,587 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $6,878,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $354,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.41.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.