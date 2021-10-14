Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Unifi posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unifi.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Unifi stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. Unifi has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $432.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at $1,262,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,389,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,845,000 after purchasing an additional 138,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 104,339 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.