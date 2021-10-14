Bridgewater Associates LP Buys New Stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,482,000 after buying an additional 7,927,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,198,000 after buying an additional 2,050,675 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,275 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,192,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,742,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,446,000 after purchasing an additional 947,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. The business had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QFIN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.