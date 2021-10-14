Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 27,782 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 891.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,898 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,782 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 85,140 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 64,990 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 960,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $74,757,000 after buying an additional 36,925 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,428,015 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $111,152,000 after buying an additional 144,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $96.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.59. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $96.99. The firm has a market cap of $263.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

