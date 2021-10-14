Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives $10.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYBX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 81.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.