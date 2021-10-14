Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 29,971 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.