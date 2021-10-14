Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.44. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 3,540,495 shares trading hands.

NAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price objective (up from $1.10) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $234.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

