Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 84,200 Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $379,000. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

In related news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $1,177,818.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $33,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,758.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $16.26 on Thursday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.17 million. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

