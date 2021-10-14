Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,000 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Balchem by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 60,361 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCPC opened at $149.53 on Thursday. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $97.32 and a 12-month high of $154.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.14.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.