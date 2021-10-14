Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,255,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,377 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.22% of Callaway Golf worth $76,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELY opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELY. Truist raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Compass Point raised Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

