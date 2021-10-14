Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III (NYSE:STRE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III (NYSE:STRE)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

