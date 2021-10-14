Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Down 0.1%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $12.07. 33,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 104,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann acquired 14,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $151,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,841.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. acquired 34,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $379,851.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 72,658 shares of company stock valued at $847,712.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at about $12,469,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth $80,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,600,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $5,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.