Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.38. Construction Partners posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $33.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

