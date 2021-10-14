Short Interest in Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Grows By 551.9%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 551.9% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ACRDF opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Acreage has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28.

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

