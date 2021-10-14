Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEDFF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Aedifica alerts:

AEDFF opened at $146.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.59. Aedifica has a 1 year low of $121.35 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.