Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Sells 10,800 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 10,800 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $963,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE APP opened at $88.01 on Thursday. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $90.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.24.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $102,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on APP shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

