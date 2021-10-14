Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the first quarter worth about $32,470,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 18.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,379,000 after purchasing an additional 73,494 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of WPP by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 440,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of WPP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $67.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.8714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

