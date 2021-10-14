Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,484.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 194.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of UTF opened at $27.60 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.