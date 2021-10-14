Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 605 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 285.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 489,907 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 186,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of JLL opened at $256.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $101.39 and a one year high of $260.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.72.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.