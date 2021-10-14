Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $130,000 in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Materion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Materion by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 385,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,052,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Materion by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 360,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Materion by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,472,000 after buying an additional 30,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,519,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTRN opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.44. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.57.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTRN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

