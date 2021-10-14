Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 560.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 2,258.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $91.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.36.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.47.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

