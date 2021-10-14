Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,294 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,523.6% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 155,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after buying an additional 146,264 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 929.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after buying an additional 123,767 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $12,775,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,574,000 after buying an additional 99,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

RARE stock opened at $81.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average of $96.87. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.78 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

