Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,100 American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,219,000 after buying an additional 54,646 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3,971.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 68,823 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEL opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $33.79.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

