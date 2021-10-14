Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.28 and last traded at $67.28. 3,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 1,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.94.

Intertek Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IKTSF)

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

