Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Trading Up 18.7%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF)’s stock price was up 18.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.40 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. engages in the provision of laboratory instruments, consumables, software and services to the assisted reproductive technology (ART) and developmental biology research markets. Its brands include Hamilton Thorne, Embryotech, and Gynemed. The company was founded by Meg Spencer and Diarmaid H.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.