Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $36,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

