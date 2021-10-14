Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) shares dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 966,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,077,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $51.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.20.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 130.86% and a negative net margin of 9,449.56%. Research analysts predict that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reginald L. Hardy purchased 100,000 shares of Brickell Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 348,411 shares in the company, valued at $229,951.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 218,124 shares of company stock worth $145,143. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Brickell Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Brickell Biotech by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 30,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Brickell Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 46,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

About Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

