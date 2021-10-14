Distell Group (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Shares Up 4%

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.36. 121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47.

Distell Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSTZF)

Distell Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, market, and distribution of alcoholic beverages and other ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: South Africa, BLNS, Rest of Africa, Europe, Rest of International, and Corporate. The Rest of International segment includes Asia Pacific, Taiwan, North America, Latin America, and Travel Retail.

