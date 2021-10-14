VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA) traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.59 and last traded at $65.59. 857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.98.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.76.

