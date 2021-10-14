Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 89.0% from the September 15th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

IPKW opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $47.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPKW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 75,074 shares during the last quarter.

