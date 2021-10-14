Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the September 15th total of 664,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $25.15 on Thursday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

