Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.09

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.09 and last traded at $40.54, with a volume of 6523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77. The company has a market cap of $544.89 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 598,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 74,995 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 146,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 103,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.