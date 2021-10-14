Brokerages Set Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Target Price at $22.75

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $1,279,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 557,635 shares of company stock worth $7,725,095. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $13,651,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2,295.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 98,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 923.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 276,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOSE opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $31.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

