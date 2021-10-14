Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Orrstown Financial Services posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $193,433 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,742,000 after purchasing an additional 48,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 39.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $268.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

