Insider Buying: DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) Director Vincent Duhamel purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 231,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$113,190.

Shares of ADK stock opened at C$0.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70. The stock has a market cap of C$34.84 million and a P/E ratio of -14.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.53. DIAGNOS Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.42 and a 1 year high of C$0.77.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.08 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that DIAGNOS Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

