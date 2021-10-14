Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,325,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Veritiv worth $81,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Veritiv by 76.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Veritiv by 11.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veritiv by 19.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Veritiv during the second quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRTV shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $95.89 on Thursday. Veritiv Co. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $99.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.