New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,042 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in New Gold were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGD. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the second quarter worth $67,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Gold by 562.5% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the first quarter worth $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in New Gold by 52.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 13.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NGD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.15.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $932.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

