Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 665.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,342 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,949 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after buying an additional 22,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

NYSE:FBC opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.