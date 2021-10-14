Brokerages Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,323,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,265,000 after buying an additional 33,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $65.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $67.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.95 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

