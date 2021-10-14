Brokerages Set WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Target Price at $3.44

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLDBF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on WildBrain from C$3.60 to C$4.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get WildBrain alerts:

WLDBF stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. WildBrain has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.