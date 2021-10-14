Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $39.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $623,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $2,533,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,058. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Alector in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alector by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alector by 100.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Alector by 116,307.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alector by 182.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 38,185 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $24.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42. Alector has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. Analysts forecast that Alector will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

