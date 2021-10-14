HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $800.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $740.00 to $800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $577.95 target price (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $763.48.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS opened at $786.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $682.63 and a 200 day moving average of $586.89. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $283.87 and a fifty-two week high of $814.90.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,567 shares of company stock worth $21,130,215. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in HubSpot by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $863,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.