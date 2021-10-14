Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Barclays

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MLNK. Citigroup initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.28.

Shares of Project Angel Parent stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. Project Angel Parent has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Project Angel Parent will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Project Angel Parent news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Project Angel Parent

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

