Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,146 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.03. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.