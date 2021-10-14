DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of DXC Technology worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 36.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.