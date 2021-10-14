Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 25,700 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 36.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,966,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,685,000 after buying an additional 571,107 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $125,743,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,108,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,905,000 after purchasing an additional 416,811 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,300,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,549,000 after purchasing an additional 399,250 shares during the last quarter.

KBE stock opened at $54.45 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $56.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.22.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

