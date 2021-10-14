Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $256,000 Holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Danaos during the first quarter worth $55,000. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaos by 218.7% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 826,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,015,000 after buying an additional 567,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Danaos by 143.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Danaos during the first quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

DAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $71.76 on Thursday. Danaos Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $146.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.96 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 146.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

Danaos Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

