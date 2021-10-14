Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,643 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 41.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 14.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL opened at $62.00 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -248.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HXL. Seaport Res Ptn cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.