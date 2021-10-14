AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the first quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 6.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $312.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.51. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $182.87 and a one year high of $401.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 491.01% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

