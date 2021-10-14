AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,319,000 after purchasing an additional 149,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after purchasing an additional 94,114 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,645,000 after buying an additional 150,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,454,000 after buying an additional 77,166 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after buying an additional 253,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

ALNY stock opened at $203.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

